The FBI said Sunday authorities are responding to an "active shooter" in Waikiki, Hawaii.
"We are responding to an active shooter in Waikiki. That is what we are responding to. It is developing," FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes told CNN.
Honolulu Police said the area of Hibiscus Drive was closed because of a police investigation.
This story is developing.
