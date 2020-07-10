FBI offering reward up to $10,000 for information of missing Amish teen

Click here for updates on this story
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) -- The FBI is offering a reward in the case of a missing Amish teen.
Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, has been missing since Father's Day on Sunday, June 21 when she didn't return home after a church service.
She was last seen at a farm on Stumptown Road between the intersection of Beechdale Road and Gibbons Road in Bird-in-Hand.
Now, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to her recovery and the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.
Stoltzfoos is described as a white female that stands approximately 5'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds.
She is a member of the Amish community, and was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron, and black head covering.
Anyone with information on Linda's whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to contact police at 717-291-4676 or 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.
