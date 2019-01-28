Gaffney Peach Festival

(FOX Carolina) - Jac.Vandenberg, Inc is recalling 1727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums because of the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

The affected fruit was distributed to stores in  Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia through small retail establishments and the following select retail stores:

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. 

So far no illnesses have been reported, but consumers who purchased the affected items are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

Consumers with questions may contact the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com.

