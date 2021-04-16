Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) — Help is on the way for families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
FEMA launched its funeral assistance program on Monday.
The program will pay up to $9000 for funeral expenses of a loved one who passed away from COVID-19 after Jan 20, 2020. According to FEMA, scammers are now targeting those families.
We tracked down an Upstate woman who said scammers targeted her mom.
“It’s only been six months since he passed and for somebody to have the audacity to try and take advantage of a situation like this,” Sarah Campbell said.
Campbell said her dad passed away from COVID-19 in October and her mom reached out to FEMA to find out if she qualified for funeral assistance.
She said her mom had to leave a callback number because of the long wait time. Later that day, she received a call from another number that showed up as spam on her caller ID.
“The person didn’t ask for her name or give the agent name or anything like that,” Campbell said, “My mom said, do you need any information from me and the person said, yeah let’s start with your social security number. Well that was a red flag.”
She said her mom hung up and received another call from the same number. The person, again, claimed to be with FEMA.
She said her mom reported the calls and FEMA confirmed it was a scam caller.
“The real FEMA representative got in touch with her, identified herself, gave her FEMA agent number then started the process,” Campbell said.
Campbell said she hopes sharing her mom’s story will prevent others from falling victim to the scam.
We wanted to find out how you can protect yourself and your loved ones and went straight to the source.
According to FEMA, representatives will not contact anyone unless they have already called or applied for assistance.
The agency said you should not give out the name, birth date or social security number of a deceased family member to any unsolicited caller.
If in doubt, hang up and report it to the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or the National Center for Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721.
We reached out to Thomas McAfee Funeral Home to find out what documents people should have on hand when applying for the assistance.
“What they’ll need are funeral expense documents, receipts or funeral home contracts and the death must show it was attributed to Covid-19,” John McAfee said.
According to FEMA, the following are examples of covered funeral expenses:
• Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual
• Transfer of remains
• Casket or urn
• Burial plot or cremation niche
• Marker or headstone
• Clergy or officiant services
• Arrangement of the funeral ceremony
• Use of funeral home equipment or staff
• Cremation or interment costs
• Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates
• Additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances
To apply for COVID-19 funeral assistance, call FEMA at 844-684-6333.
