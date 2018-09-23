MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are crediting working fire alarms to ensuring everyone got out safely during a kitchen fire in Moore Sunday evening.
Capt. Robert Grizzle with the Fair Forest FD says crews went to the home on North Sunflower Way around 8:12 p.m. and found the fire, quickly containing it.
Everyone living in the unit was okay, and crews did two searches to ensure nobody was left behind.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
