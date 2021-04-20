ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department says that crews are working to rescue a trapped subject in an active trench rescue.
The statement was posted to the department's official twitter page.
AFD units working on shoring https://t.co/tN198zkVAb pic.twitter.com/2ctXl2T2H1— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) April 20, 2021
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about the situation.
