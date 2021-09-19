JUDSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters battled a structure fire near 4th Avenue in Judson this morning, according to the Parker District Fire Department.
Officials said crews responded to a reported structure fire in the area. They arrived on scene and found a heavy fire on the left side of the house. One crew quickly extinguished the fire while others helped establish water supply and search the home.
Officials said no injuries were reported at the scene and the fire is still under investigation.
More news: Coroner responds to reported drowning in Toccoa, Ga
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.