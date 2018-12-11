BLACK MOUNTAIN (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Black Mountain said the roof of a building in the town’s historic district has collapsed due to snow on the roof.
The building on Cherry Street houses two businesses: Sassafras on Sutton and Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn.
The roof collapse was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
No one was inside the buildings at the time and no one was hurt, firefighters said.
Structural engineers were called in to assess the building’s stability.
No other details were immediately available.
