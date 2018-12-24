SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Firefighters with Spartanburg Fire Department said they responded to a call for smoke in a residence early Monday morning.
Firefighters say they arrived at a home on Howard Street within city limits. Upon arrival, they found a burned couch and smoke stained walls.
No one was injured during the event.
For safety measure, crews deployed an attack line- only to find that the fire had almost extinguished itself.
Though the outside of the structure was essentially unharmed, smoke from the fire damaged the majority of the inside of the home.
Firefighters have ruled the fire an accident due to a space heater being too close to combustibles, causing the couch to ignite.
Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.