(FOX Carolina) - The Western Lakes Fire District is warning that leaving hand sanitizer bottles in vehicles could be a fire risk.
The fire department posted Thursday, "By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles..."
Similarly, firefighters warned a few years ago that sunlight magnified through water bottles in vehicles may be a fire hazard.
Western Lakes included this link to research on the topic and a link to a video:
