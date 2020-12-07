WASHINGTON (AP) — Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump announced Monday that a tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready.
The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to replacing a smaller structure with the pavilion.
The White House says the project was paid for with private funds and did not disclose the cost.
Completion of the tennis pavilion follows the first lady's redesign of the White House Rose Garden earlier this year.
