GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville Fire Department spokesman said police and firefighters assisted ten people out of Swamp Rabbit Cross Fit after a manual evacuation was ordered due to rising water.
It happened Thursday morning at the gym on Delano Drive.
The water was about knee-deep and riding rapidly when first responders assisted in the evacuation.
The gym is owned by Representative-elect William Timmons, who won the recent election to fill Rep. Trey Gowdy’s District Four U.S. House seat.
