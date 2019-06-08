Heavy rain and t-storms will remain a big part of the weekend forecast. Expect rain amounts to exceed 4 inches in many areas, with a concern for flooding at any point through early next week.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Upstate, NE Georgia, and western NC mountains until Sunday evening. Areas excluded for now are Newberry County in the Upstate, and the TN border counties.
After an early evening lull, rain becomes heavier later this evening across the Upstate. The axis of heaviest rain should pivot from the Upstate into WNC overnight, weakening somewhat. Showers will continue into Sunday with highs staying in the 70s. Rain will once again become heavy during the afternoon.
The soggy pattern with off and on rain will last through at least Monday. Total rain over the next few days could be as low as 2-3”, or as high as 5-7” for some spots, depending on where the heavy bands set up. The take home message is to remain weather aware and know that you have a very good chance for seeing soaking rain several times through the weekend.
