A Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic, who is also a training officer, has been arrested during an investigation into the theft of three doses of the Coronavirus vaccine, meant to be administered to other PCFR first responders. Joshua ColonAccording to his affidavit, paramedic 31-year-old Joshua Colon, forged the vaccine screening and consent forms for missing vaccines that were supposed to be given to firefighters. Colon told detectives he was directed to do so by his supervisor. Colon resigned on Friday, January 22, 2021, and was arrested on Monday, January 25, 2021. The investigation is ongoing.