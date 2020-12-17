Python Hunting Dogs

Dog handler Paula Ziadi, instructs Truman, after he tracked down an 8-foot-python, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Miami-Dade County, Fla. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is beginning a new program to use dogs to sniff out invasive pythons. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is now using trained dogs to sniff out troublesome pythons.

Truman is a python-hunting black Labrador retriever that recently tracked down his first snake as part of a new Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission program.

Truman and another dog named Eleanor are trained to detect a python's scent and alert handlers when they’ve come across one.

The first success was last week when Truman found an 8-foot Burmese python in the Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area in Miami-Dade County.

The pythons have become a threat to the fragile ecosystem in the Florida Everglades as they devour native mammals and birds.

