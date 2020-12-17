TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is now using trained dogs to sniff out troublesome pythons.
Truman is a python-hunting black Labrador retriever that recently tracked down his first snake as part of a new Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission program.
Truman and another dog named Eleanor are trained to detect a python's scent and alert handlers when they’ve come across one.
The first success was last week when Truman found an 8-foot Burmese python in the Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area in Miami-Dade County.
The pythons have become a threat to the fragile ecosystem in the Florida Everglades as they devour native mammals and birds.
