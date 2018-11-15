FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department has asked for help locating a missing man who may be suffering from dementia.
Police said Terry Dean Ellenburg, 70, was in the area of Wal-Mart around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and may be driving a silver 2006 Nissan Exterra with a NC license plate CHR-9025.
Ellenburg is 5’07” tall, has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
Police said Ellenburg’s vehicle has been reported as being seen in the Kings Mountain area at 3:11 pm today on Shelby Road headed towards Shelby.
Anyone Who sees Ellenburg or his vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.