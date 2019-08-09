ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said he prosecuted what he believes is the first restorative justice prosecution of police excessive use of force in the nation.
Williams said former Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation, assault Inflicting serious injury, and communicating threats in the events that took place on August 25, 2017.
Williams said after the assault, the victim, Johnny Rush, was caught on body-cam repeatedly questioned Hickman, “How was I supposed to comply with your orders while you were assaulting me?" And, “How did you think I had a weapon?"
Rush had been stopped for jaywalking and Williams said the victim mostly wanted to understand how the attack unfolded.
GRAPHIC: City of Asheville releases bodycam footage from use of force arrest
“After Mr. Hickman was charged, I consulted with Mr. Rush about his feelings and what justice could look like for him in this case,” Williams said in a news release. “Upon reflection, Mr. Rush stated that what was most important to him was that the violation of his rights be recognized, that he receive an apology, and, if possible, that no one else should experience what he experienced.”
With Rush's wishes foremost in Williams mind, “and with recognition of the many limitations of our justice system, especially in cases of police misconduct,” the district attorney said he initiated a restorative justice prosecution.
“For me, restorative justice describes a process of mediation between victims and their perpetrators that can offer healing and transformation. Restorative justice requires admission of responsibility by the perpetrator, and a commitment to follow through on actions to minimize further harm,” Williams said.
The district attorney added, “Through this restorative process Mr. Rush had the opportunity to receive answers to many of his questions stemming from August 25, 2017. In a direct, mediated conversation last fall, Mr. Rush and Mr. Hickman discussed what happened. Mr. Hickman answered questions at length, took responsibility, and offered an apology. The following are just two excerpts from that conversation.”
Williams said Hickman gave this response to Rush’s questions.
“I pretty much left you with no choice and I left myself with no choice on how I'm supposed to react and that's not what I want to do for either one of us, but that's on me that's what I did and that's stuff I should have done better and I'm sorry about that and I'm sorry that that situation happened and I'm sorry that the mistakes that I made made it get to that point.”
At the end of the conversation, Williams said Rush felt more at peace, stating: “I learned a lot from this experience . . . like I just said I am more at peace.”
“I commend Mr. Rush for his bravery and commitment to making a better future not just for himself but for all by pursuing restorative justice, “ Williams said.
Hickman was sentenced to supervised probation for 12 months. Hickman will perform community service and must participate in continued restorative justice events.
The city was previously ordered to pay Rush fore than $650,000 for the injuries he suffered.
