GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A former Greenville mayor passed away at the age of 85, according to his family.
Harry B. Luthi, who served as the 32nd mayor of Greenville passed away on August 20, according to his grandson.
Luthi was sworn in as mayor on Nov. 11, 1982 after the passing for Mayor Jesse Helms, according to a city spokesperson. He served through June 1983.
Prior to his brief tenure as mayor, Luthi served on city council from 1975 to 1982.
Luthi's family said as well as serving as mayor, he was a longtime businessman, loved his family, his friends, and his community. His family says he was honored to have served on city council.
"The most important thing is he loved Greenville so much and he often reflected on how honored he was to be able to serve this community. He was proud to call Greenville home!" Pierce, Luthi's grandson said.
“Harry Luthi was a friend and a beloved community leader,” said Mayor Knox White in a news release. “He was always approachable and deeply caring about people.”
Councilmember Lillian Flemming, who served with Mayor Luthi, also remarked in the news release that Luthi and his family were committed to helping the less fortunate in the community.
“He was a Greenvillian from his heart, working in business and in the community,” Flemming stated. “Being the mayor of Greenville was a joy of his life and probably a dream come true.”
Funeral services have not yet been announced. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home will handle the arrangements, we're told.
