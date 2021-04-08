NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has a book deal. His autobiography, currently untitled, is scheduled to come out in 2023.
"I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana Governor's office and as Vice President of the United States," Pence said in a statement.
Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that it also signed Pence to a second book. Pence' agent David Vigliano says the deal was worth "well into seven figures."
Pence is the first major Trump administration official to have an announced deal since Trump left office in January, although others are reportedly working on books.
