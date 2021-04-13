FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Fountain Inn Police want the public's assistance in locating Evan Blake Causey, a missing endangered man.
Causey is a 31-year-old white male that is around 6'4", 270lbs. He is described as having a muscular build with a full beard and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a bright orange, long-sleeved Columbia shirt, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.
Causey left Wingnuts in Fountain Inn at around 10:30 PM on his red and white Yamaha Tenere Motorcycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 23CRIME or Detective Paris with the Fountain Inn Police Department at (864)505-2486.
