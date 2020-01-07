Four people recovered from avalanche in northern Idaho, sheriff's office says

Four people have been recovered from an avalanche area on Silver Mountain in Idaho, according to a Facebook post from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.
A dispatcher at the sheriff's office declined to offer any details about the conditions of the people or whether anyone else is still trapped.
A rescue effort is being coordinated by emergency responders, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests issued an avalanche warning for high elevations in the region Tuesday, but it did not apply to local ski areas such as Silver Mountain, according to the National Weather Service office.
The sheriff's office said as many as three separate avalanches may have occurred around the resort since 11 a.m. PT.
Correction: The map on this story has been updated with the correct location of Silver Mountain.
CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.