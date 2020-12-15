(Greenville, SC/FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina Gives Back is teaming up with the Salvation Army for a virtual red kettle fundraiser on Wednesday.
Red Kettle donations are needed more than ever this year-- and there are multiple ways to give online to the 2020 red kettle campaign.
You can donate one of three ways:
- Click here to donate on the Salvation Army website.
- Text 2020Christmas26 to 71777
- Scan this QR code:
Msg and data rates may apply.
