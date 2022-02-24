FOX Carolina News is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive to help with the critical need for blood donations across the area.
Give Blood Carolina will be held Tuesday, March 10 at 5 locations across Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.
Volunteers can give blood at any of the follow locations during the Give Blood Carolina event on March 10:
- FOX Carolina Studios
21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC
7AM to 2PM
- Kroc Center
424 Westfield Street, Greenville, SC
11AM to 7PM
- Gregg Community Center
650 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC
11AM to 7PM
- Westside Community Center
1100 W. Franklin Street, Anderson, SC
11AM to 7PM
- Black Mountain Presbyterian
117 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC
1:30PM to 6PM
Look for the Blood Mobile and the FOX Carolina tent outside these locations.
We encourage donors to sign up in advance for a time slot to donate.
To register for one of the four Upstate blood drive locations, click here.
To register for the western NC blood drive location, click here.
