GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina is proud to be partnering with two of our sponsors, Ingles Markets and Bradshaw Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac to hold a food drive to benefit children who may not otherwise have access to three meals a day during the summer.
On Wednesday, May 15, we invite you to drop off non-perishable foods from open-to-close at any Ingles grocery store in the Upstate or Western North Carolina. You can also drop off donations at Bradshaw Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
Some of the most-needed items include canned meat, canned vegetables, canned beans, canned fruit, canned soup, dry rice, dry beans, dry pasta, powdered milk, diapers, wipes, baby food, plastic grocery bags, evaporated milk, water and juice. Harvest Hope also points out that canned items with “pop-top” lids that don’t require a can opener are especially helpful.
The donations will go to Harvest Hope, Golden Harvest and Second Harvest to be distributed to local children in need.
The FOX Carolina Summer Food Drive is sponsored by Ingles Markets and Bradshaw Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac.
