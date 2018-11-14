FOX Carolina and Hot 98.1 are teaming up for a toy drive to benefit children in need at the Julie Valentine Center.
The FOX Carolina – Hot 98.1 Toy Drive will be Nov. 26 – Nov. 30, 2018 and we need your help to stuff a truck full of toys!
Each Day during the drive, FOX Carolina and HOT 98.1 will be at an Upstate Walmart location from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Below is the schedule:
- Monday, November 26: Walmart – 1451 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
- Tuesday, November 27: Walmart – 115 Rolling Hills Circle, Easley, SC 29640
- Wednesday, November 28: Walmart – 14055 E Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29651
- Thursday, November 29: Walmart – 141 Dorman Centre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301
- Friday, November 30: Walmart – 651 Hwy 28 Bypass, Anderson, SC 29624
