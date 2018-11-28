(FOX Carolina) - We need your help to share some warmth this winter.
FOX Carolina is partnering with 107.3 JAMZ for a Coat Drive.
You can donate gently worn or new coats between December 10 and December 14.
We'll be accepting the coats at our FOX Carolina studio, located at 21 Interstate Court in Greenville, just off Pelham Road.
You can also donate coats at all nine Upstate Master's Mark Cleaners locations.
Visit 1073jams.com for additional coat drive donation locations.
All the coats we collect during the Coat Drive will be go to Miracle Hill Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.