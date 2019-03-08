GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some Greenville County leaders want to ban the bag.
“This is happening all over the country already,” Executive Director of Keep Greenville County Beautiful, Tina Belge said.
Now, it could happen here if the idea gains support.
We're talking about the plan to cut down on plastic bags.
Similar laws have already passed in more than 300 cities and counties across the country.
“For here, it would be very litter-focused. We have a lot that effects not only the quality of the Reedy River, but also in our mountainous areas. Our roads are full of litter, with plastic bags being one of the hardest,” Belge said.
Belge said she is currently working with agencies and leaders from the city of Greenville and Travelers Rest on making a change.
“It's just meeting in the middle on what’s going to work for Greenville and what’s going to work with Travelers Rest, and maybe eventually county-wide because plastic bags are showing up everywhere. They're really effecting our soil and water quality,” Belge said.
According to Belge, if an ordinance is passed, stores would be required to charge customers a small fee, around 5 cents per plastic bag. Another option is to ban them altogether.
“The idea is to give them both options, so it just depends what citizens say and if they support a fee or a ban,” Belge said.
Belge said stores would be encouraged to provide other options for their customers, like canvas totes or reusable bags, but those could cost the customer.
“I think on one end it’s definitely important we start looking at the environment because it’s the only world we have to leave for our children, but on the other end, I think that the city should consider thinking of more creative ways,” Greenville County resident, Paloma Diaz said. “For example, we have some grocery stores that use paper bags, so why not consider that as an option where they don't even charge a consumer? Maybe even pass the cost on to the stores.”
State lawmakers are currently looking at a bill which would prevent local governments from banning plastics and foams, however a similar effort failed last year.
Several areas around South Carolina, including Isle of Palms and Hilton Head already have plastic bag bans in place.
