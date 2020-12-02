High pressure dominates over the next few days, allowing for milder air to return to the Carolinas. Another round of rain from Friday into Saturday could end as brief mountain snow, ahead of another blast of cold next week.
Temperatures sit in the 20s this morning under a clear sky, with a light breeze making it feel like the teens at times. Throughout the day, full sunshine helps to warm the afternoon back into the upper 40s and mid-50s.
Tonight drops back into the 20s, ahead of a fantastic Thursday. It'll stay dry with a few passing clouds, and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
A chance of rain returns Friday with highs in the 50s, with the wet weather starting as a brief morning sprinkle, and ramping up to more widespread rain toward the end of the day and the overnight. More showers could occur early Saturday (along with brief mountain snow) before drying out. Sunday ends the weekend sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60, and the night dropping into the 30s.
