NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers.
The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that for more than two years, Amazon didn't pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so.
The FTC said Amazon didn't stop taking the money until 2019, when the company found out about the FTC's investigation. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
The online shopping giant will pay $61.7 million to settle the charges, which the FTC said will go back to drivers.
More news: SC's oldest resident receives COVID-19 vaccine in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.