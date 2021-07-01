GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A, announced on Thursday that they plan to consolidate many of the manufacturing functions that take place in Greenwood, SC.
This consolidation will take place by September 2022, according to officials. 400 jobs from four manufacturing plants will be impacted by the changes, according to the officials.
Todd Croker, president, FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A., said in a press release, "Market economic trends and a declining demand for many of the products manufactured in Greenwood challenged us to focus on how we adapt our efforts to continue to build a global, sustainable approach for Fujifilm,”
Employees were informed of the changes on Thursday morning, according to officials. They add that individuals impacted will receive support following Company policies and values. This support potentially includes severance packages and outplacement support as needed, according to officials.
"The impact of COVID-19 on our respective businesses reinforced to us that we need to be even more focused on enhancing our capabilities to serve our customers from different manufacturing and distribution points throughout the world. This change provides us with more operating flexibility, and ensures that we are optimizing use of our available manufacturing capacity,” Croker said.
Officials say that Fujifilm will continue to employ 300 people in Greenwood despite the reduction of manufacturing operations. These jobs will include roles such as; Warehousing & Distribution, the Personalized Photo Products Lab, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Environmental Health & Safety, Purchasing and Compliance.
