Fully vaccinated head coaches no longer have to wear masks during NBA games

The National Basketball Association will no longer require head coaches who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to wear masks during games, according to a memo obtained by CNN.
The memo, sent to all teams on Saturday, says coaches don't have to wear masks to "facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among head coaches and recent CDC guidance."
The NBA said in the memo that head coaches will be allowed to take masks off once pre-game introductions conclude until halftime, and again once the first horn sounds before the start of the second half until the end of the game.
Head coaches must keep their face masks on during warmups before the game, during halftime and again during warmups before the third quarter.
All head coaches will still be tested daily for Covid-19, regardless of vaccination status.
The league's mask policies will still be in place for assistant coaches, players and other staff.
CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report
