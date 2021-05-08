BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Emerge ministries and Motorcycle Ministry held a fundraiser on Saturday to help WP McCullough, a local man battling cancer for the third time in his life.
Those involved with the fundraiser say that the goal of the event was to raise $5,000 for his surgery and bills. According to a flier for the event, the fundraiser included; a car show, a poker run, a yard sale, a bake sale and multiple opportunities to buy food.
McCullough said at the fundraiser, "it’s always been easier for me to help and give to other people, it’s not so easy accepting the help, but I appreciate it.”
According to those involved in the fundraiser, McCullough is currently battling Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but he continues to work as a daycare worker at Christians Caring for Children.
For anyone who wants to donate, they can visit Emege Ministries on Facebook or contact Emerge Ministries in Belton.
More news: Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash along Hwy. 29 near Nazareth Church Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.