WINDSOR, England (AP) — Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of "courage, fortitude and faith" at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.
Philip, who died April 9 at the age of age 99, will be laid to rest on Saturday in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition. But the service will also be pared down and infused with his own personality.
Coronavirus restrictions mean that there will be only 30 mourners inside the castle's St. George's Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
