GA Power linesmen find malnourished puppies covered in filth in dumpster

Click here for updates on this story
ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) -- Two Georgia Power linesmen are being hailed as heroes after rescuing three puppies that had been thrown in a dumpster and left for dead.
The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia says two Georgia Power linesmen were working in the freezing rain when they found the puppies covered in filth with their ribs protruding from their bloated bellies.
The department doesn't specify where the animals were found but emphasize that they were extremely scared.
If you'd like to donate to their recovery, please contact the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia at 770-532-6617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.