GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Gaffney Board of Public Works says that they are working to determine the cause of a power outage that left many customers without electricity on Tuesday night.
Over 2000 customers were without power at one point, according to the Gaffney Board of Public Works power outage map.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
More news: Deputies searching for a stolen dirt bike from Manse Jolly Rd. ASCO says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.