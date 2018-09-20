FOX Carolina - It's week five of Friday Night Blitz and this week's Game of the Week is Gaffney at Byrnes.
The Gaffney Indians head to Duncan with a 4-0 record led by Sophomore Quarterback Undre Lindsay.
So far this season Lindsay has thrown 648 yards with seven touchdowns and only two interceptions. He's also added 100 yards on the ground and another TD.
Junior Stan Ellis has 11 receptions for 290 yards and 4 touchdowns and the rushing duo comprised of Senior Ray Johnson and Junior Kelvin Kirby have combined for over 300 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns.
The Byrnes Rebels are set for the challenge.
Coming into the game with a record of 3-1, the Rebels are undefeated at home this season.
Senior B.J. Peake has thrown 702 yards with seven touchdowns and only one interception. He's added 126 yards on the ground.
Senior Ben Henson has 25 receptions for 332 yards and five touchdowns, while Juniors Zacch Davis and Michael Jenkins have combined for 372 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Shannon Sommerville will be live at the game.
Be sure to tune in this week for all the hits and highlights as Friday Night Blitz brings you the very best high school football show in the Upstate.
