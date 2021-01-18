NEW YORK (AP) — Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Brooks joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others and performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.
Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama's vice president. He said that for this week's inaugural, he would perform solo doing "broken down, bare-bones stuff."
