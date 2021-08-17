GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an assault that left four people injured this evening.
Deputies say that they responded to Simun's Tire Shop at around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The 911 call stated that the people were stabbed, but deputies could not confirm that information. When deputies arrived on scene, they found four individuals suffering from injuries.
All the individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies. Investigators believe that they were involved in a altercation with each other but the motive is unknown right now.
This was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing right now, according to deputies. No arrests have been made yet, according to deputies.
