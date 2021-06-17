GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an eight-year-old child is fine after a car was stolen with them inside.
Deputies say the vehicle was stolen at around 3:30 p.m. on Palmetto Avenue.
The vehicle was located at around 3:35 p.m. at 2001 West Blue Ridge Drive.
The child and vehicle were recovered safely but the suspect fled the scene. Deputies searched for the suspect but they were not found.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
