'Baby Trump' balloon draws crowds and protests ahead of Alabama-LSU football game

(CNN) -- Towering above the throngs of college football fans in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, today is the internationally known "Baby Trump" balloon, a popular protest symbol against President Donald Trump.
The balloon can be found roughly a mile from Bryant-Denny Stadium where the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University -- the top two teams in college football according to the Associated Press -- will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Trump is set to attend the game in what will be his third time appearing at a major sporting event in the past two weeks.
In preparation for Trump's appearance, Nic Gulas helped organize a GoFundMe campaign to raise $4,000 in order to bring the "Baby Trump" balloon to the game. The campaign ended up collecting $7,882 in two days.
The balloon can be found near the corner of Hackberry Lane and 15th Street, Gulas told CNN via Twitter.
"So the atmosphere is good, honestly. Have a lot of protesters out in front of it. Every now and then a car will shout out like 'Trump 2020!' or 'Keep America Great!,' but it's been mostly positive," Gulas told CNN via Twitter.
The "Baby Trump" balloon quite literally rose to prominence in July 2018 after it was seen floating over Britain's houses of Parliament for two hours during widespread protests against Trump's visit to the United Kingdom. Leo Murray, an activist who organized the blimp's appearance in London, told CNN at the time that the giant balloon had been designed to speak to Trump "in a language that he understands, which is personal insults."
Since then, the balloon designed by Matt Bonner has appeared in a number of places, including New Jersey and Scotland.
