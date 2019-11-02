Wild Turkey "With Thanks"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Wild Turkey "With Thanks" 2019 with Matthew McConaughey and Operation BBQ Relief on November 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images Wild Turkey )

 Rich Polk

(CNN) -- Matthew McConaughey is putting his barbecue skills to good use.

The actor, together with disaster relief organization Operation BBQ Relief and volunteers from Wild Turkey Bourbon, prepared 800 turkey dinners for firefighters in Los Angeles battling wildfires Friday.

The team prepared an additional 800 dinners for local homeless shelters.

Wild Turkey "With Thanks"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Wild Turkey "With Thanks" 2019 with Matthew McConaughey and Operation BBQ Relief on November 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images Wild Turkey )

The outreach was part of the bourbon brand's annual charity campaign titled "With Thanks." This year, the company is partnering with Operation BBQ Relief to support first responders across the country. McConaughey is the creative director of Wild Turkey.

McConaughey and his team originally planned to be in Los Angeles for National First Responder's Day, hosting an event to honor those involved in last year's Woolsey Fires.

Wild Turkey "With Thanks"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Wild Turkey "With Thanks" 2019 with Matthew McConaughey and Operation BBQ Relief on November 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images Wild Turkey )

With the recent fires, that plan changed.

"Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires," McConaughey said in a statement. "We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities."

This isn't the only way McConaughey has given back recently. The veteran actor joined the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin earlier this year. He is an alumnus of the school, having graduated in 1993.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.