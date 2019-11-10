(CNN) -- Sections of Venice Beach in Los Angeles were blocked off Sunday after authorities discovered needles and other medical supplies had washed up on shore.
Lifeguards found a "large amount" of medical supplies around 11:30 a.m. PST along the beach south of the Venice Beach Pier, according to tweets from the Lifeguard Division of the LA Fire Department.
Authorities said on Twitter they did not know where the medical supplies and needles came from. Lifeguards continued to search the beach and will monitor the area "for the safety of public use until the investigation and cleanup are complete," the LA Fire Department said.
Lifeguards said they also alerted other agencies, including the LA County Department of Public Health, US Coast Guard and police.
Venice Beach, west of Los Angeles and just south of Santa Monica, is known for its canals, trendy shops and colorful boardwalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.