17 people were busted in a child pornography sting in Florida. 2 of them were Disney employees

Two Disney employees are among 17 people arrested in a child porn sting in Polk County, Florida, according to a press release from the . Brett Kinney, 40, of Lake Alfred, told investigators he was a Guest Experience Manager at Disney World. He was arrested and charged with one count of promotion of child pornography and 24 counts of possession of child pornography-enhanced, the press release said. Donald Durr, Jr., 52, of Davenport, told investigators he was a Custodial Worker at Walt Disney Resorts. He was arrested and charged with 8 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promote sexual performance by child.