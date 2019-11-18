(Meredith) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to avoid a "Secret Sister" gift exchange scam that recirculates on social media around the holiday season.
This is not your typical "Secret Santa" with friends, family and even co-workers. This particular scheme claims people will receive up to 36 gifts if they send one gift valued at $10 to a stranger.
The scheme starts with a convincing invitation, either by email or social media. Participants must then add their names, addresses and some of their friends' contact information to a list, which may include people who they have never met.
Participants are then encouraged to invite others to join in the exchange, where they will receive information on where to mail gifts.
Although it appears to be fun program, the Better Business Bureau said it's an 'illegal pyramid scheme' that can put your personal information at risk.
"When signing up, the alleged campaign organizer is asking for personal information such as a mailing address or an email. With just a few pieces of information, cyber thieves could expose you to future scams or commit identity theft," the BBB warned.
Here's the type of post you want to avoid:
The exchange has been around for several years. Back in 2015, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service posted a message to its Facebook page, cautioning people to avoid it
"The people at the top of the 'pyramid' benefit most--and might actually receive the items promised," the post reads. "However, for everyone to receive what they’ve been promised, each layer of the pyramid must attract new recruits. It’s mathematically impossible to sustain."
Multiple law enforcement agencies have also warned the public about the scam.
Tips on handling the scam
If you're invited to join a similar exchange by mail, email or social media, the BBB recommends the following:
Ignore it! Keep in mind that pyramid schemes are international. Chain letters involving money or valuable items and promise big returns are illegal. Stop and ask, is it worth breaking the law? Report it instead to Canadian agencies or to the U.S. Postal inspection Services.
Report social media posts. If you receive an invitation to join a pyramid scheme on social media, report it. You can report these Facebook posts by clicking in the upper righthand corner and selecting “Report post” or “report photo.
Never give your personal information to strangers. This will open you up to identity theft and other scams.
Be wary of false claims. Some pyramid schemes try to win your confidence by claiming they’re legal and endorsed by the government. These imposter schemes are false as the government will never endorse illegal activity. No matter what they claim, pyramid schemes will not make you rich. You will receive little to no money back on your “investment” or gift exchange.
For more information on the "Secret Sister" gift exchange and similar invitations, click here.
