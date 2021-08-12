- Thomas Gore, Alvieann Chandler
GETTING ANSWERS: Roper Mountain Road
- Tresia Bowles
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - We are getting answers to your concerns about Roper Mountain Road.
It runs from Greer to Greenville. And it's a route many drivers take to shop on the busy Woodruff Road to avoid the I-85 traffic.
Drivers tell us there are potholes and patches galore. And they're wondering what construction crews have been working on lately and when they'll be finished.
Perhaps the worst part is near where the road intersects with Raven Road until you get to the I-85 bridge. There are on and off sections of paved road, then unpaved road.
Anita Boggs has lived near the road since the 90's.
"It's crowdy. It's noisy. It's slow," Boggs said.
Boggs may sound like she's describing a mall, but she's actually talking about her experience on Roper Mountain Road.
David Ayer has lived near the road for almost 30 years.
"When going down Roper Mountain Road, it's just bumpy. It has been bumpy for years. It should have been grounded up and repaved years ago," Ayer said.
If you take a drive, you'll notice paved sections over and over again that cause a rocky ride.
David Rogers has been in the area for over ten years.
"It's pretty rough, but I'm more concerned about the congestion," Rogers said.
When you take a look around the road, you'll see big, gorgeous homes and more popping up every time you turn around. Ayer wonders if Roper Mountain will be able to sustain the new drivers.
"The road has continually gotten worse. I think heavy trucks and traffic has caused it to crush the roads," said Ayer.
That's why the state's Department of Transportation says they're starting a project. They're going to widen both Roper Mountain Road and Roper Mountain Road Extension all the way to Independence Boulevard. That's about 1.4 miles of road. The proposal calls for five lanes of traffic near the Extension and three lanes to Independence. The Extension Road will be widened to three lanes to Pelham—about a mile. Currently, the roads have two lanes. Ayer wants four lanes instead of three.
"Seems like the base infrastructure has broken down. It's terrible. And doing the patchwork they've been doing; we do the best patchwork in the state, I think. We ought to become patches," said Ayer.
And the patches of paved road make the road look like a checkers board.
"Through here, the area is like, 'There's a pothole, we'll patch it. There's a pothole. We'll patch it.' And the patchwork—it doesn't last long," said Boggs.
The SCDOT says crews are also adding bike lanes and sidewalks, as they anticipate that future traffic demand. They said, in 2018, about 14,100 drivers took Roper Mountain Road every day, with 16,300 expected by 2038. For Roper Mountain Road Extension, that's 12,500 a day in 2018 with a forecasted 14,100 by 2040.
"Of course, that'll double or triple the traffic on it, which doesn't make any of us happy around here, but we see it's inevitable," Rogers said.
If you've seen some construction cones and detours, it's because utility companies are moving their facilities to make room for the widening project. Work is set to ramp up in late September, with completion by hopefully November 2022.
Boggs is looking forward to it.
"I'm happy about the work. I'm glad that they're expanding the road," Boggs said, "The progress is really slow, but I think it's a good thing."
SCDOT tells us they will also be including traffic signals at Blacks Drive, with more announcements to come about that.
