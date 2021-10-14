GETTING ANSWERS: Cannons Campground Road

COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - We've been hearing complaints about Cannons Campground Road.
It runs through both Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties from Spartanburg to Cowpens.
Our "Getting Answers" submissions tell us the worst part is the area that runs parallel to I-85 on the Cherokee County side of Cowpens.
The nine-mile road is used a detour for drivers hoping to avoid the I-85 traffic.
Sarah Herpel says on top of 85's noisiness, she has to deal with loud potholes too.
"It's horrible. It sounds horrible. It wakes my children up. In fact, we had a DVD player in one of cars; it would just shift and cut off, because the potholes were so bad," Herpel said.
John Hall says sometimes there's also traffic on Cannons Campground.
"When it's backed up, all these trucks that come through here, can't hardly get out of the driveway," Hall said.
The state's Department of Transportation says anywhere from 1,200 to over 16,000 drivers travel this road, depending on what part.
"You expect to divert traffic off of the highway with this highway project and the roads are getting worse. So, why would you do that? Why would you expect people to detour onto this road when nobody wants to drive this road?" Herpel said.
The potholes and patches resemble a checkerboard in some areas.
"The potholes along our neck of the woods were so deep that I actually took cinder blocks and paving blocks and filled the holes in so that, at least, when our mailman came or when our neighbors were getting their mail, they wouldn't fall into the holes," said Herpel.
The part of I-85 near Cannons Campground has chutes.
April Pace says when she took a drive it took her back to her childhood.
"I rode in the back seat of my car yesterday—first time I've ridden in the back seat in a while. And it feels like you're on a school bus," Pace said.
The SCDOT says there is nothing in the works through 2024 for Cannons Campground Road. However, it is a candidate for resurfacing. In fact, in Spartanburg County, over 60 percent of the secondary system is in poor condition.
"They'll fill up the potholes about every three months, but all they do is just fill them up and they come right back loose," said Pace.
The DOT has fixed 16 potholes the past year, but residents are looking for something more.
"I'd tear all this out, start over, and pave it all," said Hall.
"The road is pretty bad. And it's only getting worse," said Herpel.
