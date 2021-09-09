SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Knox Road, in Oconee County, the problem with potholes is just the tip of the iceberg.
Drivers complained to "Getting Answers" that when it rains, water stands on the road, causing for a dangerous situation.
The road runs from Highway 188 to Lake Keowee, in Seneca.
Robert Hopkins says he's been making noise about Knox Road for a long time.
"It is rough all the way from one end to the other—and dangerous," Hopkins said.
The lake's beautiful scenery has been attracting growth. James Ratliff owns John's Marine Services near Knox Road where he fixes boats. And he's lived in Seneca since the 80's.
"So many new houses, and they're putting development after development. And the roads are—it's not big enough," Ratliff said.
The state's Department of Transportation says about 500 vehicles travel it daily.
"The sides of the shoulders are a bunch of water. And they've come and fixed it, but they just put a little bit of gravel on the side," said Ratliff.
Hopkins says due to that water, he fears it's an accident waiting to happen.
"And if you're on—especially—a motorcycle, I've actually been in the groove and another car will come by me and nearly knock me off my motorcycle from the splashing of the water," said Hopkins.
Serena Richardson says she's lived off Knox Road her entire life and so has her family for five generations.
"That can be dangerous, because there are some areas where if you weren't careful, you could, I guess, hydroplane," Richardson said.
Richardson says she can't remember the last time this road was paved. Hopkins believes it has been decades.
"As many requests as I have had, why has this road not been paved in at least the 20 years that I have been here?" Hopkins said.
The SCDOT says no word on the last time this road was paved. And they've fixed 16 work repairs over the past year.
"I want them to pave all the way from the lake to Highway 188, which is Keowee School Road," said Hopkins.
The SCDOT says residents should report flooding just as they would a pothole repair. They can call their Oconee County Maintenance Office ( ) or the customer service center ( ).
However, after evaluating Knox Road in 2019, it did not qualify for resurfacing. So, no projects are planned at this time.
