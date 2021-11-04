Getting Answers: North Rutherford Road (Highway 171)

- Anisa Snipes, Zach Prelutsky
GREER,SC (FOX Carolina) - After combing through 500 of your submissions, we found that North Rutherford Road kept coming up.
Also called Highway 171, this roadway is in Greenville County, running from Taylors to Greer.
Drivers are describing the potholes that decorate the pavement.
Callie Dodson has a business off the roadway called Royal Oaks Equestrian Center.
"It's just terrible. No one wants to travel it. It's just horrible to get out to go anywhere," Dodson said.
We asked which is worse: riding a horse or riding over North Rutherford?
"I'll take the horse any day. Any day!" said Dodson.
The horses declined to comment at this time.
Robin Stevenson says she has lived in the area for around 15 years, and she can sometimes hear cars hitting the potholes from inside her home.
"It's just bump after bump. There's hardly any part of the road that doesn't—that you don't run over a pothole," said Stevenson.
Perhaps the worst portion of this road is where it intersects with North Suber Road.
The state's Department of Transportation says 6,000 cars take this road everyday. And they've addressed 19 potholes in the last 12 months.
Ileana Escobedo just moved in a few months ago.
"I was so excited to buy the house that I didn't think about it until now that I have to drive it every day," Escobedo said.
Escobedo says no matter how many times she drives, she keeps getting a reminder from her noisy, new neighbors called The Potholes.
"You think you get used to it, but every time I feel a jump. Did I hit something? It always makes me jumpy," said Escobedo.
Dodson says she has been waiting on the SCDOT to do something about this for years.
"The road conditions, itself, are terrible. The holes seem to be getting larger and larger. The work seems to be getting less and less noticeable," said Dodson.
The SCDOT tells us North Rutherford was included in their 2021-2022 Pavement Improvement Program.
"We heard they were supposed to pave. So, we've been waiting on that, but nothing has happened," said Stevenson.
That's because the resurfacing contract is tentatively expected to go out for bids in January of next year. So, hopefully, by this time in 2022, North Rutherford Road will be getting a makeover. And Dodson won't have to switch to horseback after all.
"I'd like to see nice, clean pavement and no potholes, for sure," said Dodson.
