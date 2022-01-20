A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
- Alvieann Chandler, Freeman Stoddard
GETTING ANSWERS: Plainview Road
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Over 600 submissions later, and your requests lead us to Plainview Road.
This Anderson County Road starts at Manley Drive and leads to a dead end. The complaints are coming from West Roosevelt Road to the conclusion.
The road isn't even a mile long, but when you go over an obstacle every few yards, it starts to add up.
Andy Harbin says he has lived in the area for 18 years.
“All these bumps, all these bumps—it'll mess your front end up if you’re not careful on this road," Harbin said.
For Gregory Sanders, he says he has been around for 40 years.
"Well, It’s a little rough. I think, sometimes—the water company—they have to dig the pipes up," Sanders said, "And they re-patch them. And then, it settles back down. And that’s the cause of that.”
The dead end on one side has broken pavement all around it and water building up along its edges.
“It has just been this way for a long time. And we just accepted it, pretty much," said Sanders.
We've heard about potholes, bumps, dips, cracks, and multiple manhole covers.
“Some of them—they go around it. Like the manhole cover up there, it’s kind of warped," said Sanders.
Plainview may not have as many potholes as other roads we've covered, but because the road is so short, it's certainly noticeable when you keep hitting bumps. Sanders believes that's due to the pipes.
“Pretty much, where the pipes have been fixed—they just have to go back over them and do it again, because I think it sinks down," Sanders said, "And they don’t come back and do it. That's what I think."
Harbin blames the bad conditions on the large vehicles.
“All these potholes, people driving these big trucks—driving up and down through here—they’re ruining the road," Harbin said.
No matter the culprit, the community thinks Plainview Road is deserving of a makeover. We brought their concerns to the state's Department of Transportation. They say Plainview ranks fairly high as an NFA (Non-Federal Aid). That means, it does not qualify for federal money because the traffic volume is low—450 vehicles per day. And they've only fixed one pothole in the past year.
“I think they should fix the whole thing," Harbin said, "It'd make the neighborhood look better. It will be more drivable, more comfortable for us to drive on.”
It's not what drivers want to hear, but the road is a secondary road resurfacing candidate. It will likely be resurfaced in the next five years. Harbin looks forward to that day.
“The whole road needs to be surfaced. It'd be a whole lot better," said Harbin.
Submit a road here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.