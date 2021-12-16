A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
GETTING ANSWERS: Stallings Road
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - We're Getting Answers for you about Stallings Road.
It comes to us as one of the most highly-requested roads, in Greenville County. Running through Taylors, the road connects Old Rutherford Road to Rutherford Road.
Drivers tell us they've had enough of the potholes and patches.
Adrienne Laws says she has lived off the road her whole life.
"I would say, with the amount of taxes that we pay, that the roads just shouldn't stand at this condition. It just really shouldn't," Laws said.
She says she has seen the potholes come and go.
"The continuance of filling in holes and then, that doesn't last very long either," Laws said, "Then, it tears up everyone's car when you drive over it."
Brent Allamon recently moved to the area from Florida. And outside of the always sunny skies, he misses the roads too.
"Florida roads are beautiful. Everything is beautiful, in Florida," Allamon said.
Allamon says one area in particular stands out when it comes to potholes.
"I think, down toward the end, as it turns into Old Rutherford," Allamon said, "It gets a little sketchy down that way."
That section has a patch as long as about four to five car lengths. And outside of some small sections that have been paved, the conditions stay consistent in both directions.
Barbara Cisson says she doesn't really drive Stallings Road, but she rides along with her daughter.
"Feels like you're riding on a horse and buggy," Cisson said, "It's really rough."
Cisson says the patch work isn't making a huge difference.
"You hit potholes everywhere you go," Cisson said, "They come through. And they patch them, but it doesn't do any good."
The state's Department of Transportation says they've fixed 20 holes over the last year. However, a paved road is all residents are asking for.
"I'd like to know when they're going to do it, when they're going to fix it," said Cisson.
The SCDOT says Stallings Road is included in their 2021 - 2022 Pavement Improvement Program. This means, the resurfacing contract has a potential letting date of Jan. 12 of next year.
"It would be nice if it was smooth and a nicer ride," Allamon said, "I'd imagine, it'd make the vehicle last longer."
That goes for the 6,000 - 9,000 vehicles that travel Stallings Road every day. The good thins is, we're less than a month away from the early stages of improvement, though Law says she's not holding her breath.
"It gives me a smaller glimmer of hope, but there have also been previous, small glimmers of hope in past years," said Laws.
